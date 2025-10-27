"...this is a great piece of work": Emraan Hashmi on 'HAQ'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : Bollywood stars Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam are set to bring a true story from the 80s to the screen in 'HAQ', which focuses on the famous Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs. Shah Bano Begum case.

Emraan and Yami will play the lead roles as Mohd Ahmed Khan and Shah Bano Begum, showcasing a fierce confrontation in court.

The Mohd. Ahmad Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, or the Shah Bano maintenance case, has been considered a legal milestone in the battle for the protection of the rights of Muslim women in India. In 1978, Shah Bano filed a petition in the Indore court, seeking maintenance from her divorced husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, a well-known lawyer.

The two married in 1932 and had five children three sons and two daughters. In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled that Shah Bano was entitled to maintenance under Section 125. However, a year later, the Rajiv Gandhi government brought in legislation to nullify the court verdict.

During the film's trailer launch, Emraan noted that the film addresses the issue in a neutral, unbiased way, highlighting a relevant social issue and discussing women's rights.

On how he looks at the entire story, the ace star said, "When I read a script like this, first of all, I see it as an actor aur is film mein pehli baar mujhe jo ek Musalman ka point of view hai vo bhi laana pada (and for the first time in this film, I had to bring a Muslim's point of view) because a subject like this going back to the landmark case the whole country was divided into two parts One was on the side of religion and personal faith, the other was on the side of constitutional rights and secular rights. But I wanted to see if the director and writer's point of view is balanced, unbiased and neutral in this film So, the short answer to that is yes, it was very neutral and I saw that obviously when people come out after watching the film, I don't know what their opinion will be I know that most of them will find it extremely balanced."

He added, "One thing that comes out of it is that it is pro-women. This is what I took from the film: it's a certain social awareness. It is a pro-women film."

Speaking about the impact of the film on the audience, he noted, "And for my community, I felt that this is from a liberal Muslim's point of view. I think this is a great piece of work. The entire team has made a very, very good film and Muslims should really come and watch this film because you will connect with it in a very different way, that's what I feel."

Yami emphasised that she like doing projects and become part of the stories that connect with the audiece, "I am person who goes by instinct jo mujhe kahani achi lagti hai role acha lagat hai aur lagta hai kahani kehni chahiye..jo meri kirdar hai Shazia ofcourse public domain mein ek certian section raha hai unki life ka but mai unse mil nahi paayi but mai hamesha sochti hu reverse mein ki kis tarah ki unme himmat hogi ki unhone aesa decision liya aur aap itne aage tak gaye ki uska rebel efect aaj tak echo karta hai. Mujhe aesi kahani ke saath judna acha lagat hai (I am a person who goes by instinct, I like the story, I like the role, and I feel I should tell the story. My character Shazia, of course, has been a certain section of her life in the public domain, but I could not meet her; I always think in reverse, what kind of courage would she have that she took such a decision, and you went so far that its rebellious effect echoes till today. I like to be associated with such a story.) The audience is very important to me. They should like it, they should feel that this story is worth their money. I don't make it more complicated," she said.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, 'HAQ' also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in prominent roles.

Made under the banner of Junglee Pictures, the film is produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja.

It will hit theatres on November 7, 2025.

