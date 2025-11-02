“This is a Role That Any Actor Would Dream of,” says Yami Gautam on Portraying Shah Bano in Haq

Yami Gautam is widely regarded as one of the most talented actresses in Indian cinema, known for her intelligent script choices and impactful performances. Over the years, she has built a strong reputation for delivering critically acclaimed films, each showcasing her depth and versatility as an actor. Now, she is set to impress once again with her powerful portrayal of Shah Bano in her upcoming film Haq. Inspired by the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment in the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case, the film explores themes of truth, justice, and courage. In a recent interview, Yami shared how deeply moved she was by the film’s script and also spoke about her role.

Yami revealed that the script of Haq was deeply compelling and that she felt fortunate to be a part of it, saying, “I believe there are certain films that resonate with your personal beliefs in a sincere and fearless manner. When a compelling script like this comes my way, I feel lucky to be involved in such themes. I’ve encountered similar opportunities twice before, but this one is distinctly different — it offers a new perspective and highlights a struggle that has persisted for many years.”

She further added, “If I trust my instincts and don’t overthink, I believe Haq has emerged as a truly remarkable and well-rounded film. It’s not merely about discussions or debates, those are secondary. The film genuinely left me in awe.”

Yami described her role in Haq as “ideal” and reflected on her portrayal of Shah Bano, saying, “This is a role that any actor would dream of. The first time I came across her name, Shah Bano, was when it was making headlines. I vividly recall the haunting gaze in her headshot; it had such depth. Even as a teenager, I sensed something unique and powerful about that image. My understanding at the time was limited to what any average person would know from reading the newspaper. The idea of women’s empowerment wasn’t openly discussed, so it required tremendous courage for a woman to take such a stand.”

She went on to reveal how she prepared herself to portray Shah Bano, saying, “Before each take, regardless of whether it was a scene requiring a smile, I would close my eyes and bring to mind that image I had seen in my childhood. It served as a reminder of who I was truly representing, not just one woman, but many of us from various backgrounds, religions, and ages.”

Haq, starring Yami Gautam as Bano and Emraan Hashmi as her husband, is a gripping drama inspired by the real-life story of Shah Bano, a courageous Muslim woman who stood up for her rights in the late 1970s after being abandoned by her husband. Directed by Suparn Varma and produced by Vineet Jain, the film is a stirring tribute to strength, justice, and the indomitable spirit of women. Haq releases in theatres on November 7, 2025.