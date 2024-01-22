"This is a very emotional moment": Manoj Joshi on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 : Actor Manoj Joshi, who is currently in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, shared his excitement and said, "This is a very emotional moment."

Manoj Josh, ready for the ceremony in a golden-hued printed kurta pyjama, said that the long wait is now over.

Speaking to ANI, "This is an amazing feeling. We are going to realise a divine power. Our Ram Lalla will be 'pranpratishthit' today...Such a long wait over several years, several of our generations waited for this. The wait is now over... This is a very emotional moment. I can't describe it in words."

Special guests from the entertainment industry, cricket world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have also been invited for the ceremony.

Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff and Asha Bhosale among others will also be attending the ceremony.

Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am.

The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram, and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

