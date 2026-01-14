This Is Going to Be a Special Year’: Bhumi Pednekar Shares Sweet Birthday Moments with Imran Khan

Imran Khan, who is all set to make his Bollywood comeback, recently celebrated his birthday with Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, who, interestingly, shot their upcoming, untitled rom-com! It’s a special year for Imran, and Bhumi chose to make it extra special with a warm birthday wish!

'The Royals' actress shared an inside video from Imran Khan’s birthday party, featuring the actor cutting his birthday cake. Bhumi gave the video a nostalgic touch by attaching Imran’s memorable song ‘Adhoore’, reminding audiences that he has defined the rom-com era of the past years. “Happy birthday Imran! This one is going to be a special year,” wrote Bhumi, adding to the excitement of their upcoming rom-com. In an earlier Instagram story, she also called him “one of my most favourite people I discovered in recent times.”

The hype surrounding Bhumi Pednekkar and Imran Khan’s collaboration is generating significant buzz, indicating that the audiences are eagerly waiting to see the crackling chemistry of this new pair on the screens. Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekkar continues her streak of going daring with her upcoming project, Daldal. The psychological drama series will showcase her as DCP Rita Ferreira, a dedicated cop investigating a brutal killer. Based on Vish Dhamija’s novel Bhendi Bazaar, the series is expected to stream soon on Amazon Prime Video.