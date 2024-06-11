"This is heartbreaking": Alia Bhatt reacts to terror attack on pilgrims in J-K's Reasi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : Actor Alia Bhatt condemned the terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of at least 9 people.

Alia took to Instagram stories and wrote, "This is heartbreaking. My heart goes out to the victims and their families. Violence against the innocent shakes the very core of our family."

Earlier today, Priyanka Chopra condemned the attack and questioned the hatred that is being witnessed across the world.

Taking to Instagram stories, she wrote, "Devastated. This heinous attack on innocent pilgrims is horrific. Why civilians and children?! It's so hard to comprehend the hatred we're witnessing around the world."

Besides Alia, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Mohit Raina, Parineeti Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, Anupam Kher and others expressed their grief.

At least nine people died and over 30 others were injured after a bus, travelling from Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, carrying pilgrims was targeted by terrorists on Sunday evening, when it reached the Pouni area of Reasi district, bordering Rajouri district. The bus plunged into a gorge following the attack.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have said that the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba is believed to be behind the attack. JK police have formed 11 teams to investigate the attack.

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) assessed the situation in Reasi on Monday and the NIA's forensic team is working on collecting evidence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor