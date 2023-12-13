This is how Adarsh Gourav prepared for his role in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 : Actor Adarsh Gourav will be seen in an interesting role in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', which also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

For his role, Adarsh underwent a physical transformation.

Speaking about it, he said, "For 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' I wanted to delve into the essence of Callisthenics and portray it with authenticity. It required intense training and a deep understanding of the discipline. The director's vision motivated me to push my limits and strive for perfection in every aspect, including my physical transformation."

Callisthenics is a form of strength training that utilizes an individual's body weight as resistance to perform multi-joint, compound movements with little or no equipment.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' will be out on Netflix on December 26. The makers recently unveiled the film's trailer.

The trailer highlights different aspects of the friendship between three friends in Mumbai. It discusses the use of social media in modern life, with lines such as "We only show off on social media. You can check out anybody's social media profile..." It depicts the exciting, party-loving, romantic, relationship-focused, social media-impacting, and drama-filled lives of three young people.

Arjun Varain Singh has directed the film, which is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.

