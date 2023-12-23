This is how Aishwarya Rai wished her parents on wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 : Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Friday, shared an emotional wish for her parents on their wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya shared a cute throwback pictures of her parents and captioned it, "Love you eternally, dearest darling Mommy-Doddaaa[?]and Daddy-Ajjaaa[?]Much prayers and Love on your Anniversary God Bless"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1KaNSrIETI/?

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Aap bilkul apne mom jaise lagte ho @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb [?]"

Another user commented, "Happy anniversary dear uncle nd aunty jee"

The actor, who was very close to her father, keeps on remembering him which is evident from her social media posts. Four weeks back too, she remembered her father on his birth anniversary and shared a picture of her father on social media.

Aishwarya's father Krishnaraj Rai passed away in 2017 after a long battle with cancer. Aishwarya was very close to her father and never forgot to post his pictures on his birth and death anniversaries.

Aishwarya made her acting debut with director Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama 'Iruvar' in 1997 and since then she was seen in many big Hindi films like 'Devdas', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Mohabbatein', 'Guru', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Taal' and many more. She was recently seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan - 2' which gathered massive responses from the audience.

She also recently made headlines with her glamorous look at Paris Fashion Week 2023.

