This is how Alia Bhatt wished 'Jigra' director Vasan Bala on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : Actor Alia Bhatt wished her 'Jigra' director Vasan Bala on his birthday in a special way.

Alia, who plays a pivotal role in 'Jigra', took to Instagram story on Saturday and shared a collage of photos featuring Vasan Bala.

She captioned the post, "Happy happy birthday to our favourite Jigra, Vasan Bala. Wishing you lots of happiness, sunshine and cake!!"

Directed by Vasan Bala, 'Jigra' also stars Vedang Raina.

In February 2024, Alia shared pictures from the sets after wrapping up the film which is made under Dharma Productions banner.

Sharing the post, she earlier mentioned, "jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.

'Jigra' was announced last year in September. The announcement video showed the film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him.'Jigra' marks Alia and Vasan's first on-screen collaboration.

'Jigra' marks the second film of Vedang, who debuted last year with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

Earlier this month, the makers of 'Jigra' announced the new release date of the film.

The film was earlier supposed to be released on September 27, 2024, but now audiences can watch it in cinema halls from October 11 onwards.

Alia will also be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Love & War'. The film will also star Vicky Kaushal.

