This is how Arjun Kapoor makes his weekend long

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 : Actor Arjun Kapoor has given a piece of advice to his fans with several pictures.

On Thursday, The '2 States' shared a bundle of pictures where he is enjoying his weekend by working out and swimming. He also flaunts his biceps in one of the photos. It seems like he was enjoying his 'Me time' to the fullest.

He wrote, "Life is short, make your weekends long..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwCLTPUo-Wg/?img_index=8

Amy Jackson and Amit Sadh reacted to the post. Amy dropped clapping emojis while Amit wrote, "Peaceful and gentleman !!!" in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor