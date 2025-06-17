This is how Arjun Rampal prepared for his role Rauf in 'Rana Naidu 2'

Mumbai, June 17 Actor Arjun Rampal has been garnering a lot of attention for his portrayal as Rauf in the second season of the beloved web series, "Rana Naidu".

However, did you know that Rampal needed some push before saying yes to the project? Recalling the incident, the 'Om Shanti Om' actor said, “I was skeptical at first. I wanted to understand the character’s journey and arc. Karan made me feel very, very comfortable. Then I binge-watched Season 1. The writing, the performances, the emotional undercurrents—it all just clicked.”

It was the creative interaction with the creators of the show - Karan Anshuman, Suparn Verma, and Abhay Chopra that changed things for Rampal.

Sharing the essence of Rauf, the 'Rock On!!' actor said, “Rauf’s not your typical bad guy. He makes you think he’s a good guy and then he terrifies you.”

Once he signed the dotted line, Rampal left no stone unturned to make his character more convincing on screen.

Tapping into some real-life experiences, he learned about a few chilling anecdotes from gangsters.

“Some of the stuff I’ve heard is wild. One guy told me he hid in a morgue for a week to avoid getting caught. It sounds absurd, but that’s the point—the underworld isn’t just dark, it’s bizarre," Rampal remembered.

On Friday, Rampal recalled how the team of "Rana Naidu 2" spent nine hours at his home two years ago, leading him to be a part of the show.

Taking to his Instagram account, he dropped a BTS clip featuring him and others from the drama.

The video was accompanied by a note that read, “Dear team Rana Naidu, it’s Friday the 13th June 2025. We are in people’s homes from today. I just want to take this moment to Thank you the whole Rana Naidu family, who 2 years ago came into my home and took 9hrs of my life, leaving me pondering, that I would love to do something like that. It was like from my mouth to Gods ears.”

"Rana Naidu 2" premiered on Netflix on June 13.

