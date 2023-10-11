This is how Bella Thorne celebrated her 26th birthday

Washington D.C. [US], October 11 : American singer and actor Bella Thorne celebrated her 26th birthday on a beach, as per People.

The Midnight Sun actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of herself. She captioned the post, "Turned 26 surrounded by the ocean, fresh air, and all the friends a girl could ask for. I'm feeling very lucky."

Thorne wore a two-piece lavender knit outfit with a long skirt and strappy top over a purple bikini, along with big black sunglasses, silver wedge heels, and dangly white earrings, against a backdrop of swaying palm trees and a lovely seashore.

Thorne did not specify where she travelled to celebrate her tropical birthday trip. It's also unclear who she travelled with - whether she went alone or with her five-month fiance, TV and film producer Mark Emms.

Earlier this summer, they went on a beautiful journey together. In July, the two were sighted in Taormina, Italy, just before attending an after-party for the premiere of The Absence of Eden, as per People.

Emms donned a black T-shirt, sneakers and jeans, while Thorne sported an LBD and sneakers. They announced their engagement in May, so the trip occurred barely two months later.

In an interview with Vogue at the time, she said that Emms proposed to her in her California home, presenting her with an emerald-cut diamond ring. They then celebrated with their families.

According to Vogue, the two met in August 2022 during Cara Delevingne's Ibiza birthday party.

