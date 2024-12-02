This is how Bipasha, Karan pass time when stuck in traffic

Mumbai, Dec 2 Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has shared how she winds away time when she is stuck in heavy traffic in Mumbai.

Bipasha took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself sitting in the backseat of the car and dancing. She then pans the camera to her husband Karan Singh Grover, who is sitting on the front seat. The actor too is seen dancing.

For the caption, she wrote: “Traffic Dance Date.”

Bipasha married her beau Karan Singh Grover in 2016. They welcomed their daughter, Devi in November 2022.

The couple celebrated their daughter’s second birthday in Maldives and then threw a birthday party in Mumbai, which was attended by their close friends and family.

Karan rose to stardom after playing the role of Armaan Malik in the popular show’ Dill Mill Gayye’. The medical drama aired from 2007 to 2010. It was a sequel to the hit series ‘Sanjivani: A Medical Boon’. Dr. Riddhima Gupta, Karan’s character’s love interest, was originally portrayed by Shilpa Anand, followed by Sukirti Kandpal and later Jennifer Winget.

Karan is also known for his performances in shows like ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’, and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’. The actor has also appeared in films like ‘Alone’, ‘Hate Story 3’, and ‘Fighter.’

Bipasha, who made her acting debut with a negative role in 2001 opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan's action thriller 'Ajnabee', got the spotlight with Vikram Bhatt's 2002 supernatural horror thriller 'Raaz'.

She was then seen in films such as 'Chor Machaaye Shor', 'Jism', 'Zameen', 'Aetbaar', 'No Entry', 'Omkara', 'Corporate', 'Dhoom 2', 'Race', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Raaz 3: The Third Dimension', and 'Welcome to New York' among many others. She was last seen in the crime thriller series 'Dangerous'.

