This is how Britney Spears celebrated her 42nd birthday

Los Angeles [US], December 3 : Singer Britney Spears recently turned 42 amd she chose to spend the special day with her loved ones.

As per People, the pop star celebrated turning 42 with a party in Los Angeles on Friday night. Her mother, Lynne Spears, and brother, Bryan Spears, attended the bash.

"Being together and celebrating her birthday was a really nice moment for the family," a source told the publication.

Lynne's appearance at her daughter's birthday celebration comes after the singer shared in May that the two had repaired their fractured relationship. In an Instagram post at the time, Britney revealed that her mom had recently visited her house for the first time in years.

"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years ... it's been such a long time ... with family there's always things that need to be worked out ... but time heals all wounds !!!" she wrote, before directly addressing her mother.

"After being able to communicate what I've held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!" she continued. "I love you so much !!! Psss... I'm so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let's go shopping afterwards !!!"

Britney also recently shared touching words about Bryan, 46, that pointed to a mended relationship between the siblings. In a Nov. 28 Instagram post, she paid tribute to her "big brother" alongside a photo of him dressed in a green work suit and construction hat.

"My big brother who's like a dad and my best friend !! Not sure what's going on with this outfit though !!!" she wrote in the caption.

