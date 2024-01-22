This is how Hrithik Roshan wished his "didi" Sunaina Roshan on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 : Actor Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt message for his sister Sunaina Roshan on her birthday.

"My gift to you this year my dear didi , is going to be bonding time. Just you and me. Brother and sister. I love you and I miss you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY DIDI .@roshansunaina," he wrote on Instagram.

Hrithik also shared a picture of himself with Sunaina from their childhood days.

Hrithik's mother Pinkie also penned an adorable note for Sunaina.

"My dearest Sunaina, What can I possibly wish for someone who we may have raised but has actually taught us so much. The challenges you have faced have seemed insurmountable but you've conquered every single one, proving through and through that the fighter within you is simply unbeatable. The resilience within your spirit is extraordinary and we learn from you, because you exhibit an immeasurable amount of empathy and strength. Your big heart has enough love in it for the whole world and as a result, you face heartache and pain because no one can live up to the level of compassion you have."

"Everyone who meets you, adores you and every single day you make us proud in ways you cannot imagine. You are not just a fighter, but a survivor and an inspiration. When health issues arise, you never fall, you face the battle head on and win every time. Conversations with you show me how your every setback has allowed you to grow and shaped your soul, making my heart swell with pride at who you've grown to be. When you danced for your brother on his birthday, you organised everything and delivered a fantastic performance, with your joy and love clear from head to toe, in every meticulous dance step and you showed everyone that the real FIGHTER is you!

There are no words that can fullly encapsulate my love for you, how much you mean to so many and how proud we are of you, but I hope when reading this, your heart glows brighter, your smile is wider and the warmth in your soul expands and encompasses you, because you deserve to feel how you make the rest of us feel. Happy birthday and keep inspiring us all. I am proud to be your mother and learn from you with every passing year. God bless you and your pure heart always," she added.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is gearing up for the release of his film 'Fighter', which also stars Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action. It will be out in theatres on January 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor