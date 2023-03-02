This is how Jackie Shroff wished his son Tiger Shroff on birthday

On the occasion of Tiger Shroff's 33rd birthday, his father Jackie Shroff dropped a sweet message for him.

Taking to Instagram, Jackie shared a collage of pictures depicting the father-son love.

From childhood pics to Tiger flaunting his body all in one frame.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Good health and happiness to you always.. keep inspiring the kids. Happy Birthday @tigerjackieshroff."

Tiger also received special birthday wishes from his mother Ayesha Shroff, and sister Krishna Shroff.

Ayesha Shroff dropped a picture of herself with Tiger and wrote, "Sometimes I wonder if I could have been a better mother, but I know for sure there doesn't exist a better son!!! Happiest birthday to the love of my life!!! May God bless you my baby with all that you wish for and a million times more!!!!"

Further extending the wishes Krishna Shroff took to Insta story and shared a video where Tiger could be seen planting a kiss on his sister's cheek.

Along with the video, she wrote, "Happy birthday, bestie."

Tiger has a huge fan following among kids and young people in the country as well as abroad. Tiger loves to post pictures of his chiselled physique and jaw-dropping videos on social media.

The action star made his debut with 'Heropanti' almost a decade ago, very few people could imagine that the actor would establish himself as one of the biggest action stars in the Hindi cinema.

Meanwhile, Tiger will be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The action thriller also stars south actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller 'Ganpath Part 1', opposite Kriti Sanon. The film will mark the reunion of the on-screen pair after their debut film 'Heropanti'.

( With inputs from ANI )

