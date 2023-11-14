This is how Kajol celebrates Children's Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 : Actor Kajol celebrated Children's Day with two of her puppies that she adopted a year ago.

She took to Instagram to share pictures with her pets on Tuesday. She captioned the post, "#happychildrensday day to my two babies.. who were this small exactly one year ago .. all of 2 kgs and struggling .. and now all big and grown up."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CznRO5eSAeu/?hl=en

Kajol can be seen lying on a couch and holding her puppies in her arms. She wore a red top with denim pants.

She accessorised her look with sunglasses on her head and a watch.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently came up with a web show 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha', which is helmed by Suparn Varma. She will be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in 'Do Patti'.

Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. Filmmakers began the production of the film in Mumbai on August 18.

Earlier, sharing her thoughts on the film, Kajol said, "I couldn't be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after 'Tribhanga' and 'Lust Stories 2', this time for an exhilarating ride that does Patti."

"The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe. 'Do Patti' has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders", Kajol added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor