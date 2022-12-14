This is how Kareena Kapoor Khan "spy with her big eye"

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan looked drop-dead gorgeous in her latest pictures, where she was seen spying with her 'Big eye'.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kareena treated fans with stunning selfies.

In the picture, Kareena was seen flaunting her half side of her face with her big eyes. She kept her tresses open to increase the chic quotient.

She was seen wearing a striped shirt and gold hoop earrings. The actor opted for a subtle makeup look.

Along with the picture, she posted a quirky caption, "I spy with my big eye..."

In the next picture, she looked gorgeous while looking away from the camera. She used "Self love club" sticker as a caption.

Kareena is quite active on social media and keeps updating fans with her personal and professional life.

Recently, during her yoga session, she was joined by a cute little partner.

Celebrity yoga trainer, Anushka Parwani took to her Instagram to share an adorable clip of the 'Tashan' actor, showing off her flexibility as she performed a difficult yoga pose.

"No caption needed @kareenakapoorkhan best way to start my week #YogaBaby #KareenaKapoorKhan #AnshukaYoga," Anushka's caption read.

The video featured the 'Heroine' actor dressed in bright pink gym wear, lunging to the ground with one leg forward and another stretched back.

However, in the middle of her yoga session, she was joined by little son Jehangir Ali Khan, who was seen crawling towards her while she was still in her yogic position. The two shared a goofy moment together as Kareena began doting the tiny tot who seated himself underneath her belly.

The adorable video was appropriately synched to the song 'I Just Can't Wait To Be King' from Disney's 'The Lion King'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor