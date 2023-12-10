This is how Katrina Kaif wished husband Vicky Kaushal on 2nd wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 : On the occasion of her second wedding anniversary, Katrina Kaif shared a cute selfie with her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal to mark this special day.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Katrina treated fans with a glimpse of their anniversary celebrations.

Katrina and Vicky in the selfie flaunted their big adorable smiles.

Katrina looked stunning in a white printed dress and opted for a no-makeup look. Vicky, on the other hand, wore a white T-shirt with a cap.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "My (white heart emojis."

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Priyanka Chopra dropped heart-eyed emoticon.

One of the users wrote, "Lovely couple out there[?]"

Another user commented, "Happy blessed anniversary "

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan.

The couple hosted grand wedding celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan from December 7-9, 2021. The ceremonies included Mehendi, Haldi, sangeet, and the final wedding ceremony.

On the special occasion, Vicky shared a cute video of his wife Katrina.

In the video, Vicky is seen seated next to her on a flight while Katrina is busy flaunting her action moves while watching a movie on the screen in front of her.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful... keep it coming."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is basking in the success of 'Tiger 3'. 'Tiger 3' has minted an estimated Rs 400.50 crore gross worldwide in just 10 days of its release.

The third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise is a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

The film also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous installments 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

'Ek Tha Tiger', released in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise came up with a sequel titled 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Its sequel was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Katrina will be next seen in the thriller film 'Merry Christmas' alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky has been receiving a lot of praise from his fans for his performance in the recently released biopic drama film 'Sam Bahadur'.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on December 1.

He will be next seen in an upcoming untitled romantic drama film. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar the film also stars Tripti Dimri and Ammy Vrik in the lead roles.

