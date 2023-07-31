This is how Kiara Advani celebrated her birthday with husband Sidharth Malhotra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : As actor Kiara Advani turned a year older today, she celebrated this special occasion with none other than her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actor shared a video from her undisclosed vacation.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvXLh6KISqD/

In the video, Kiara and Sidharth were seen diving into the ocean. And enjoying their time together.

Kiara can be seen wearing a black and white stylish swimsuit while Sidharth opted for red shorts.

Sharing the video, the birthday girl wrote, “Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee.#blessed #Grateful for every day and all the love.”

As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor’s fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with their wishes.

Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday!!! Have the most amazing one!”

Neha Dhupia wrote, “Happy birthday ki.”

Sidharth re-shared the same video on his Insta story and wished his wife with the adorable message.

He wrote, “Happy birthday KI! Here's to always having the best time with you, one adventure at a time.”

Not only Sidharth but several Bollywood celebs took to their respective social media handle to wish the birthday girl.

Designer Manish Malhotra shared a picture of himself and Kiara from latter’s reception. He wrote, “Happy birthday my darling @kiaraaliaadvani stay the girl that you are cse you are not only stunning but one of the most amazing person I have met lots of blessings and love for you always.”

Kareena Kapoor dropped a portrait of Kiara and wrote, “Happy birthday -dearest Kiara!”

Kiara’s ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ co-star Neetu Kapoor also showered love and blessing on the actor.

She wrote, “Happy happy @kiaraaliaadvani have a brilliant one W you are the loveliest n deserve only the best.”

Rakul Preet Singh penned a sweet message for Ki, “Happy birthday Kiara. Wishing you a beautiful day and many blessings for the year ahead.”

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni posted a picture of Kiara with ‘RRR’ star’s fur baby ‘Rhyme’ from a flight.

She captioned the post, “Happy happy happy birthday Kiara. To many more fun times together.”

Parineeti Chopra dropped a stunning picture of Kiara and wrote, “Happiest birthday you beaut. Sending you love and hugs!”

Sharing the photo from the stage, Vicky Kaushal wished his 'Govinda Naam Mera' co-star and wrote, "Happy Birthday @kiaraaliaadvani! Wish you a year full of love, laughter and happiness!!"

Shahid Kapoor wished his "Preeti" a.k.a Kiara Advani on her birthday.

Taking to Insta story, Shahid shared a still from the movie and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Preeti! @kiaraaliaadvani Kabir wishes you so much love and happiness.”

Shahid and Kiara, who worked together in the blockbuster 'Kabir Singh', share a great bond.

Preeti was Kiara's character name in 'Kabir Singh'.

Ahead of her birthday, Kiara jetted off to an undisclosed location on Thursday night with Sidharth Malhotra.

Taking to Insta, Kiara shared an adorable selfie from the airport which she captioned, “Time to,” followed by an aeroplane emoticon.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Kiara will be seen in the upcoming 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan and an action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Sidharth, on the other hand, will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor