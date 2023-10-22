This is how Kiara, Sidharth Malhotra celebrate 'Ashtami' festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 : Power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated the 'Maha Ashtami' on Sunday.

The eighth day of the Navratri festival is dedicated to eighth form of Maa Durga - Maa Mahagauri, a symbol of purity, serenity and tranquillity.

Sidharth took to Instagram stories to give glimpses of his Ashtami celebrations. Sidharth dropped a picture of Ashtami Prasad Thali that included poori, halwa, and chana. He wrote, "Happy Ashtami @kiaraaliaadvani."

Kiara also took to Instagram to drop a picture of the same thali from a different angle. @sidmalhotra."

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Kiara, on the other hand, recently walked the ramp in a black and golden bodycon gown at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in New Delhi. Kiara walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock and caught the attention of everyone present there.

Kiara will be seen in the upcoming 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan and an action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

