This is how Nimrat Kaur is ‘zooming into December’

Mumbai, Dec 1 Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur recently took to social media to share an exciting video from one of her winter trips, where she is seen riding an ice scooter.

The ‘Airlift’ actress gave her fans a glimpse into her adventurous side as she embraced the chilly thrills of the icy terrain. In the video, Nimrat is seen confidently riding the ice scooter, navigating through a snowy landscape with ease. She appears to be thoroughly enjoying the unique experience, laughing and relishing every moment. In the first image, she is seen sitting on an ice scooter and striking a pose against the stunning backdrop of snow-covered mountains.

Sharing the post, Kaur wrote in the caption, “Zooming into Decemberrr!!! Jagah guess karo…#mentallyhere #takemeback #winterfeels.”

A few hours ago, she posted a video of herself enjoying Dosa and Idli while at work.

Earlier, on the occasion of Gurpurab, Nimrat shared a heartwarming video on social media, where she was seen making kada prasad. She captioned the post, “Ghar par banaa Hal-waaah!!!! #Gurpurab diyan lakh lakh vadiyaan.” In the video, Nimrat reveals that she learned the art of making halwa from her mother.

In the clip, she was heard saying, “Home is where the Halwa is. Every Gurpurab, I make halwa at home, which is called Kada Prasad in the Gurdwara. My Nanu used to make halwa in the Gurdwara for many years. So, my mother learned from him, and I learned from my mom. So, let’s wing it. I will start with making Chashni.”

The actress showed her fans how to make halwa step by step.

On the work front, the 42-year-old actress was last seen in "Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video", where she portrayed the character Bela Barot. Directed by Mikhil Musale, the mystery thriller also stars Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree, and Subodh Bhave.

Reports suggest Nimrat has reportedly been cast in a key role in the highly anticipated project “Sky Force," starring Akshay Kumar.

Directed by acclaimed filmmakers Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on January 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor