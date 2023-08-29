This is how Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrated Onam with his family

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is gearing up for the release of his next ‘Salaar’, on the occasion of Onam gave his fans a glimpse of the celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a series of pictures from the Onam celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

The actor celebrated the festival of Onam with his family in the true spirit of love, and togetherness.

Sharing the pictures, Prithviraj wrote "Onam. I guess a forced rest has its own advantages."

Dressed in a yellow traditional ‘mundu’ or ‘dhoti’ and kurta, the actor posed with his family.

As soon as the actor uploaded the pictures, his fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

One of the users wrote, “Happy Onam.”

Onam is celebrated in Chingam month, which marks the beginning of the Malayalam calendar, and is a harvest celebration.

During the Onam festival, people usually wear kasavu saris and mundu (dhoti). It is a time when family members and friends come together and exchange gifts.

The celebrations span over ten days, and there are processions, rituals and performances held across Kerala.

Onam marks the Malayalam New Year and celebrates the homecoming of 'Mahabali'.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj will be next seen in 'Aadujeevitham' in which he plays a Malayali immigrant worker forced into slavery as a goatherd on a farm in Saudi Arabia.

Apart from that, he also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside actors Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor