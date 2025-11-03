This is how Rashmika Mandanna reacts when a fan asks her to be his Valentine

Mumbai, Nov 3 Actress Rashmika Mandanna conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Monday, and during this, an admirer asked the 'Pushpa' actress to be her Valentine for the coming 500 years.

An Insta user asked Rashmika, "Thoda jaldi puch leta hu - Will you be my valentine for the next 400-500 years..."

Reacting to this, the 'Animal' actress gave a hilarious reply saying, "If after these 100 years if we are alive in the same lifetime then why not (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Another netizen shared the question, "How was the shooting experience for the Girlfriend from the other films?"

Revealing that working on the movie was mentally exhausting for her, Rashmika shared, "I remember it was very mentally exhausting because we had to tap into really really deep and raw emotions that generally you want to forget or you just do everything and anything to move on from...I had to tap into them and re live them...which was very hard for me..(crying emoji) #TheGirlfriend Ask @rahulr_23 he'll tell you. (crying emoji)."

Prior to this, Rashmika expressed unwavering faith in director Rahul Ravindran and "The Girlfriend".

She shared a heartfelt post on the director's birthday, and said, "You are too precious my friend.. I still can’t believe you’ve made a film like 'The Girlfriend'... The emotional depth you have, the niceness that you have in your heart flows through every frame."

Rashmika further revealed that she had met Rahul for "The Girlfriend" and ended up finding "a director, a friend, a mentor a partner in crime for a lifetime who I trust wholly and immensely."

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the drama enjoys music scored by Hesham Abdul Wahab with camera work by Krishnan Vasant.

"The Girlfriend" is likely to reach the cinema halls on November 7.

