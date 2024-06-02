This is how Riteish, Genelia showered love on son Rahyl's 8th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : As Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's son Rahyl turned 8 years old, proud parents showered their love on him.

Riteish took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and shared cute portraits of his son.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7rnCb7ISel/?

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "My Dearest Darling Boy Rahyl, Thank you for teaching me that it's not about being perfect but finding magic in things you do. You are the light, the magic of our lives. Happy Birthday Beta!!!"

Doting mother Genelia penned a sweet birthday note for her 'personal angel'. Along with the note, she shared a video.

The video captures Genelia carrying Rahyl in her arms while walking in the garden.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7rCu1zoopx/

The note read, "They say your second child is actually your inner child that you never got to be,

They are funny, free spirited, strong and full of life. They are your biggest cheerleaders and as much as they drive you crazy, they can make you smile on your darkest days.. Rahyl you are all of the above baby boy. I just hope I always have the power to carry you whenever you need me

Happy Birthday my own personal angel."

Genelia tied the knot with actor Riteish Deshmukh on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their first son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish will be seen in 'Raid 2'.

'Raid 2' is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first installment. The sequel, which is now in production, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

'Raid' was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was based on a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the film.

Apart from this, Riteish will also be seen in the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.

Riteish is also set to reunite with Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasni once again for the fourth instalment of the comedy film 'Masti'.

The film is tentatively titled 'Masti 4'.

