This is how Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor celebrated their Eid

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 : Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor celebrated Eid with their family in a low-key way.

Saif's sister Saba Pataudi took to Instagram on Thursday and shared several images from the low-key celebration.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "EiD Mubarak!! Family always matters! Beautiful moments..missed Jehjaan Inni and the older kids n Kunal too... Soon inshallah. Lots of love Bhabijaan Bhai Soha n Tim Baba... Eid with family is ALWAYS SPECIAL !#eidulfitr #eidmubarak."

The image captured Kareena, Saif, Saba, Soha and Taimur posing happily for a family photo.

Kareena wore a green kurta paired with a green-pink pyjama set, while Saif looked handsome in his signature-style kurta pyjama look. Taimur twinned with his father in a matching blue kurta and pyjama ensemble.

For the occasion, Soha opted for a pink A-line kurta set.

Taimur posed with the family, Jeh Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were absent from the celebration.

On Thursday, Kareena also gave her fans a glimpse of her sweet indulgence.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Crew' actor shared a picture of a bowl of creamy sheer khurma.

Meanwhile, Kareena was recently seen in 'Crew', a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air "bada**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29.

Kareena also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again,' which stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

Speaking of Saif's work projects, in the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor in 'Devara'.

The film will hit the theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend.

The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film's music is by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is by R Rathnavelu.

