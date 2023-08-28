This is how Sanjana Sanghi started her birthday week

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 : Actor Sanjana Sanghi is all set to ring in her 27th birthday on September 2.

On Monday, she kick-started her birthday week by doing what she loves the most.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjana shared pictures of herself from the dubbing studio.

"Kicked off the birthday week immersed in giving final touches to my next 2 films, both of which have shaped me so deeply over the last year that I have spent working on them. More on that when the time is right! #KadakSingh with my beloved @pankajtripathi & @par_vathy And #DhakDhak with my dynamite co-stars @diamirzaofficial @ratnapathakshah & @fatimasanashaikh.I cannot wait for them both to reach you.#Gratitude," she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwejmYyS-Zj/?img_index=4

Sanjana's upcoming films include 'Dhak Dhak' and 'Kadak Singh'.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film 'Dhak Dhak' belongs to the adventure genre which follows the story of a road trip undertaken by a girl gang. Apart from Sanjana herself, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Dia Mirza in lead roles.

'Kadak Singh' is directed by 'Pink' fame director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. In the film, she will be seen sharing screen space with Pankaj Tripathi.

