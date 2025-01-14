This is how Sara Ali Khan prepared for her role in 'Sky Force'

Mumbai, Jan 14 Sara Ali Khan will next be a part of the much-awaited historical war drama "Sky Force". The actress has been receiving a lot of appreciation for her role ever since the release of the film's trailer.

If the sources are to be believed, the stunner kept herself grounded to connect with her role in the film. A source close to the project revealed, "Sara Ali Khan used to sit quietly on the set and focus on her script and delivery. She consciously avoided distractions on set to remain emotionally grounded for key scenes. Her approach allowed her to fully inhabit the role of a soldier’s wife to be able to portray the dealing of hope and uncertainty perfectly together. She would neither use her phone nor anything else that could divert her attention."

Sara Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of the humble, strong, yet hopeful wife of an army official played by Veer Pahariya in the movie. The project will also feature Akshay Kumar as Wing Commander K.O. Ahuja, and Nimrat Kaur as his wife. Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan, and Manish Chaudhari will further be a part of the movie's core cast. Bankrolled by Jio Studios in collaboration with Maddock Films and Leo Films UK Production, "Sky Force" will feature music composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Justin Varghese. While A. Sreekar Prasad has performed the editing for the flick, cinematography has been done by Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran.

Apart from "Sky Force", Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Anurag Basu's forthcoming drama "Metro In Dino" where she will share the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, along with Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rahul Bose, and Neena Gupta, among others.

Over and above this, Sara Ali Khan has reportedly also joined forces with Ayushmann Khurrana for an untitled drama.

