This is how Sara Ali Khan spent her Sunday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 : It's a working Sunday for actor Sara Ali Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Sara dropped several pictures from her vanity.

"#ShootDay. Best kind of Sunday," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

Apart from that, she also has a thriller-drama inspired by true events, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter. This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation.

Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

