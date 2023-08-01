This is how Shahid Kapoor wished ‘Jersey’ co-star Mrunal Thakur on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 : As the actor Mrunal Thakur turned a year older today, she received a special birthday wish from her ‘Jersey’ co-star Shahid Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared a cute still from the movie and penned a message for the birthday girl.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday Vidya to my Arjun. Have a great year ahead @mrunalthakur.”

'Jersey' is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.

Film 'Jersey' revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.

After Vikas Bahl's 'Shaandaar', father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and son, Shahid shared screen space together in the sports drama.

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur will be seen in a Telugu film titled 'Hi Nanna' also starring Nani.

'Hi Nanna' is tipped to be an emotional family entertainer, with Nani playing the role of a father.

Shouryuv has directed the film.

The film will hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on December 21 this year.

She will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Made in Heaven Season 2’.

The show stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Vijay Raaz in the lead roles.

Makers on Tuesday unvoiced the official trailer.

The trailer of ‘Made in Heaven Season 2’ takes people into the lives of its lead characters, who were at the crossroads at the end of Season 1. With new brides and new challenges, wedding planners deal with their professional and personal setbacks.

The second season of 'Made in Heaven' promises to be grander, filled with romance, drama, and weddings, along with familiar and new faces and a compelling plot. With the new season, the International Emmy-nominated series will delve deeper into the lives of its characters who navigate the complexities of organizing and celebrating marriages while their own lives unfold in unexpected ways, a release said.

‘Made in Heaven Season 2’ is set to stream from August 10.

In the coming months, Mrunal will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakond. The yet-to-be-titled film is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Shahid, on the other hand, was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy'.

Along with this, he will be soon romancing Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled film, which Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah are helming. .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor