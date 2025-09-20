This is how Teja Sajja prepared for his high-octane stuns in 'Mirai'

Chennai, Sep 20 Actor Teja Sajja has been receiving a lot of praise for his impeccable performance in his latest outing, "Mirai", especially his high-octane action sequences.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Sajja was asked how he prepared for his role in the fantasy action-adventure drama.

To this, he revealed that he went to Bangkok to train for martial arts for this film.

"I played a character that required quick, fast-paced action, not the commercial slow-motion action. The director wanted to make sure the action scenes were professional, fast, and exciting, and I think we achieved that. I trained in Bangkok for about 15-20 days for this," he added.

When asked how he defines his first experience with this kind of action, Sajja shared that it was definitely a new challenge.

"There’s a lot of media attention around the success of the movie now, and I’ve had my share of criticism, too. Some people have been caught off-guard by my performance, but overall, the feedback has been positive," he stated.

Sajja was further asked, "You've been praised for your performance in the movie, with many saying it's one of your best. Was there a moment during filming when you thought, "This is going to be something special?"

He replied by saying, "It really made me reflect on whether I was satisfied with my performance. There are certainly many stories to tell about my journey in this role."

During a previous interaction with IANS, he shared that "Mirai" was made on a small budget of just around 60 crores.

Sajja said, "We shot this film in around 125 days and on a budget of Rs 60 crore. If someone else had suggested that they would be able to make a film of this stature and class on this budget, I wouldn't have believed them. But the faith that I have in the technician, director Karthik Gattamaneni, made me believe him with my eyes closed. He is just a brilliant director and cinematographer."

