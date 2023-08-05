This is how veteran actor Mumtaz celebrated her 76th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 : Veteran actor Mumtaz celebrated her birthday with her husband Mayur Madwani, children, and grandchildren.

She took to Instagram to share videos of how she celebrated her 76th birthday.

Mumtaz's pictures are all about love, from cake cutting to fun candid moments.

Mumtaz can be seen cutting her birthday cake with her husband while others sing along to the birthday song in the video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvhMV9KOGw5/

In another video, she can be seen singing and dancing with her group.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvhMIQUxzu-/

She was stunning in a shimmery beige gown. She accessorised her look with a floral crown and gold earrings.

Mumtaz was born in the year 1947 and started her Bollywood career as a child artist in the 1958 film 'Sone Ki Chidiya'.

This Rajesh Khanna starrer film gave her career a powerful boost. She then did several films with Rajesh Khanna and Dharmendra.

Mumtaz acted in 10 films with Khanna as they were one of the most successful jodis of that time.

She received the Best supporting actress award for 'Bal Brahmachari' and Filmfare's Best Actress award for the 1970 release 'Khilona'.

Mumtaz was considered one of the best dancers in the film industry and used to give tough competition to Halen's dance moves. In the year 1974, the actor got married to a businessman Mayur Madwani and quit the industry after completing her pending projects.

At the peak of her career, she quit acting to move to Mombasa with her husband and later to London.

Mumtaz is the mother-in-law of actor Fardeen Khan as her daughter Natasha married Feroz Khan's son in 2005.

n her 50s, she was diagnosed with breast cancer but she recovered from the deadly disease and is leading a healthy and fine life now.

