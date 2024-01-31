This is how Vidyut Jammwal surprised 'Crakk' director Aditya Datt on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 : Actor Vidyut Jammwal gave a surprise visit to his 'Crakk' director Aditya Datt on his birthday in Indonesia.

Taking to Instagram story, Aditya Datt shared the video and captioned it, "Just when I thought it's a wrap... he unwrapped it! Surprise has a new benchmark!22 hours of flight! Only for one day! chandnidatt partner in crime! U are fabulous!"

Aditya, who desired the presence of all his close friends on his special day, was touched by Vidyut's gesture.

Aditya and Vidyut have previously worked on 'Commondo 3. 'Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa' is their second collaboration together.

Talking about 'Crakk', helmed by Aditya Datt, the makers recently unveiled the teaser for the film, which received good responses from the audiences. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in the lead roles.

'Crakk' is a survival thriller. Aditya Datt, who helmed the film, is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013).

As per a statement, 'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports".'Crakk' also marks the reunion of the dynamic duo Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after Commando 3.

It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.'Crakk' is all set to hit theatres on February 23.

