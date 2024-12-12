"This is how we do it": R Madhavan congratulates D Gukesh on winning chess world championship

Singapore, December 12 : Bollywood star R Madhavan congratulated Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh for his historic triumph as the youngest-ever World Chess Champion.

After learning about the win of the 18-year-old D Gukesh, R Madhavan took to Instagram and shared a string of posts, expressing his happiness.

In one of the posts, he simply posted a string of Saluting face emojis and Indian Flag symbol.

In another Story, he shared visuals from D Gukesh's winning moment and captioned,"This is how we do it. We win we celebrate we pray and thank the almighty. World Champion."

D. Gukesh made history on Thursday, becoming the youngest-ever International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Champion after defeating China's Ding Liren in the final game of their championship tie.

The championship, which saw the scores tied at 6.5-6.5 heading into the final game, culminated with Gukesh delivering a stellar performance to secure a historic 7.5-6.5 victory over Ding Liren, according to FIDE's official website.

The official X handle of FIDE declared, "Gukesh D is the YOUNGEST WORLD CHAMPION in history!"

In April, Gukesh had already made headlines by winning the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, becoming the youngest-ever challenger to Ding's world title.

Overwhelmed with emotions after his victory, Gukesh termed it the "best moment of his life" during the post-match press conference.

Reflecting on his loss, Ding Liren remarked, "I was totally in shock when I realised I made a blunder. I will continue to play. I think I played my best tournament of the year. It could be better, but considering yesterday's lucky survival, it is a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets."

The thrilling finale capped an intense series, with Game 13 ending in a draw and setting the stage for the decisive final round. Ultimately, it was Gukesh's unmatched composure and skill that earned him the title, further solidifying India's dominance in the chess world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor