"This is it, this is happening": Oasis set for major comeback

Washington [US], Augsut 27 : Iconic British rock band Oasis is officially reuniting after a 15-year hiatus, much to the delight of fans worldwide.

The Mancunian rock legends, fronted by Liam and Noel Gallagher, have announced their plans for a major 14-date stadium tour in 2025, marking their first tour together since their split.

https://x.com/liamgallagher/status/1828326970045681696?

The tour, branded as OASIS LIVE 25, is being hailed as a world tour, though initial dates are confirmed in select cities: Cardiff, London, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Dublin. Fans eager to secure their tickets will have the opportunity to purchase them starting August 31, as per the announcement on Liam's official social media post.

In a joint statement, obtained by Deadline, the Gallagher brothers shared their excitement about the reunion, "The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."

This announcement follows months of speculation and hints from the brothers themselves, including social media teasers.

The last time Oasis performed together was in August 2009, and their reunion has been highly anticipated ever since.

The spark for this reconciliation was reportedly ignited by a series of recent phone calls between the brothers, during which they resolved past conflicts.

Liam Gallagher, who has been vocal about his desire for a reunion, recently dedicated the Oasis hit 'Half The World Away' to Noel during a headline slot at the Reading Festival.

Liam also took to Twitter to express his sentiments, writing, "I never did like that word FORMER," signalling his enthusiasm for the reunion.

Noel Gallagher left the band following a notorious fallout at the Rock En Seine festival in Paris, which led to ongoing public feuds between the brothers, according to Deadline.

Despite their rocky history, the pair has now put their differences aside, paving the way for this highly anticipated comeback.

The reunion is expected to be one of the biggest events in rock music for the coming year, with fans eagerly awaiting the chance to relive the magic of Oasis live in concert.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor