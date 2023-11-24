"This is my family," says Gautam Rode as he shares adorable picture with his twins, wife

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 : Actors Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, who were blessed with a baby boy and a girl in the month of July have shared an adorable family picture.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the stunning couple posted a picture in which Gautam can be seen holding the twins while Pankhuri apparently taking the picture. As they have not revealed the faces of their babies, so 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby' actor put a white heart emojis on their faces.

He wrote in the caption, "This is my family "

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0BdmfCtpqO/

She shared an announcement note which reads, "Twice blessed...We have been blessed with a baby boy and a girl...Arrived...July 25...Hearts brimming with joy and gratitude, we joyously announce the start of our journey as a family of four! Thankful for all the love and blessings.Gautam and Pankhuri"

Along with the announcement, she wrote in the caption, "As we embrace this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us."

Pankhuri wrote in the caption along with the video, "Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to don these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes !"

In another post, she informed about twins and wrote in the caption, "We made a wish and two came true "Double the love, double the joy, thank you everyone for being a part of our celebration, we're so grateful..#twins #babyshower #gratefulheart"

Gautam and Pankhuri tied the knot in February 2018. The two met on the sets of the mythological show 'Suryaputra Karn'. After 5 years of marital bliss, they are all set to embrace parenthood.

