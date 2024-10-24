"This is my parents' hard work too": Nikita Powal on winning Miss India World 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 : Nikita Powal from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, was crowned Femina Miss India World 2024 at a grand finale held in Mumbai last week.

Nikita, who began her career as a TV anchor before moving into acting and theater, made her home state proud by winning this prestigious title.

In an interview with ANI, Nikita shared how much this achievement meant to her and how it was not only her dream but also the result of her and her parents' hard work. She added that despite coming from a place like Ujjain, where no one had ventured into the Miss India journey before, determination and faith led her to success.

"This is not just my dream but also good luck...my parents' hard work and my hard work are behind this...I'm from Ujjain and no one from there has ever done Miss India, there was no one to guide me but once we decide something, god will automatically make way for you...," she told ANI.

Nikita was crowned by last year's winner, Nandini Gupta. The sash was placed on her by former Miss India and Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia. Along with Nikita, Rekha Panday from the Union Territories was declared the first runner-up, and Ayushi Dholakia from Gujarat secured the second runner-up position.

As Femina Miss India World 2024, Nikita will now represent India at the global Miss World pageant, joining the ranks of legendary winners like Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor