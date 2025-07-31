"This is not about 'Tanvi the Great,' it is about never giving up": Anupam Kher on his book 'Different But No Less'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : Legendary actor Anupam Kher launched his book 'Different But No Less' on Wednesday. He shared the inspiration behind his book, which emphasises that "life is simple" and encourages readers to bravely face their challenges.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "In the process of life sometime we forget we are not less we are more..my father was a clerk in forest department he was different but not less..I came in the city with Rs 37, I was different situation, but I was not less and that's how I passed 40 years of my life and this book is not about Tanvi the Great but it is about not giving up..life simple hai but isko humne complicate kiya hua.."

The book launch event was attended by several celebrities, including Boman Irani, Mahesh Bhatt, Gajraj Rao, Shubhangi Dutt, author Amish Tripathi, and Anupam Kher's mother.

Author Amish Tripathi praised Kher and the book, saying, "Dekhiye anupam ji bahut saalong se fan raha hu..I am his friend also. He has written such a nice book. In a simple and easy way, he has such a deep thing..Now I am also a fan of his writing."

Veteran actor Boman Irani said, "Mai to manta hu ki aap agar mere upra hai ki still we are different..Tanvi the Great jo kamalki film banayi hai Kher sahab ne sume Tanvi kisi se kam nahi hai vo different..and even ahead of you in certain ways..autistic kids are no less.."

Actress Shubhangi Dutt, who played Tanvi in the film, added, "When you follow your heart and are not afraid of any odds that might come your way, just go and achieve... that makes you no less. You are just following your heart."

Actor Gajraj Rao shared, "Kisi ke anadar talent zyada ho sakta..jhande gaar sakta hai apne talent ke koi nahi gaar sakta iska matlab ye nahi vo talented.."

Anupam Kher's mother, Dulari, also blessed her son and expressed her happiness during the launch of the book.

In June, Kher announced that he is coming out with his fourth book titled 'Different But No Less.'Best known for his inspiring journey both on and off screen, Kher took to his Instagram to share the news. The actor posted a video, calling the book "very special."

The book is based on his real-life experiences. Kher, who has earlier penned 'The Best Thing About You Is You,' 'Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly,' and 'Your Best Day Is Today,' described 'Different But No Less as another self-help and motivational book."My motivational books come from my own experiences of life...What my life experiences teach me is what I put in a book," read a part of his caption.

The book shares the story behind his film Tanvi The Great, and how he faced several challenges while making it. "This book is not about storms. It's about sailing through them. It's about not letting anyone else get affected by your own predicament," Kher said in the video.

Kher added, "It's about putting your faith in your own self to the test. It's about optimism and hope. It's about finding your way through the chaos. It's about following the greatest GPS God has gifted usour heart."

Recently, his film 'Tanvi The Great' was released in theatres. Centred on the Indian Army and autism, 'Tanvi The Great' tells the story of a young girl (Shubhangi Dutt) who lives with her mother and grandfather (Anupam Kher). Inspired by her late father, she is determined to join the armed forces.

The film also stars Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Karan Tacker, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen. Produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, the film has received global recognition during its festival run in Cannes, New York, London, and Houston.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor