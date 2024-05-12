"This is our first Mother's Day without papa...": Ayushmann Khurrana pens moving post on Mother's Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : On the occasion of Mother's Day, actor Ayushmann Khurrana turned a little emotional remembering his late father P. Khurrana.

Sharing pictures of his mother Poonam Khurrana, Ayushmann talked about how his Mom has always been a "divine feminine."

"But you can be both mama. You've always been a divine feminine. You can also imbibe your masculine. You can be whatever you want to be. #HappyMothersDay (heart emoji)," he wrote.

Reacting to the post, Ayushmann's brother Aparshakti dropped a string of heart emojis in the comment section.

Ayushmann and Aparshakti's father P Khurrana passed on May 19 last year. He was popularly known in North India for his contribution to the field of astrology. Hailing from Chandigarh, he had written books based on his knowledge of the subject.

After the demise of P Khurrana, his wife Poonam shifted to Mumbai and since then she has been living with his sons.

A few months ago, Ayushmann's wife Tahira dropped a heartwarming reel featuring how her mother-in-law is adapting to normalcy at 73 post her father-in-law's demise.

The video's caption read, "At 73, what do I choose to see? Is it going to be loneliness? Is that my destiny? Have shifted bases and moved to a new city. In a world without my most loved one can I still breath?"

It further talked about how Poonam met strangers on her own and made them her friends, a group of women she meets every day and they talk about various things, ranging from the benefits of yoga, mythology, acupuncture and some jokes.

The video captured the ladies laughing and spending their time together. "I think my life has just begun. I am all geared up," reads an excerpt from the ending note.

