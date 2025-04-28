"This is our Kashmir, our country, we will come here": Atul Kulkarni visits Pahalgam following terror attack

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 28 : In the wake of the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, actor Atul Kulkarni decided to visit Kashmir to show his support for the region and its people.

The actor, deeply moved by the attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, as well as the widespread fear it triggered among tourists, decided to travel to the region in person.

Speaking with ANI, Kulkarni expressed his profound sadness over the incident. "What happened on the 22nd was a very tragic incident; this should not have happened. The entire country is deeply saddened," Kulkarni said.

He added that, like many others, his initial reaction was to voice his concerns online, but he soon realised that real action was needed.

"Every time something like this happens, what do we do? We post on social media, we talk to friends, we write something. But then I thought, what can I actually do in real action?" he said.

Kulkarni's decision to visit Kashmir was largely spurred by the news that 90 per cent of tourist bookings in the region had been cancelled following the attack.

"So. I thought that this is the message that the terrorists want to send, what message do they want to convey to us is that 'Don't you come to our Kashmir'. But, this will not happen, this is our Kashmir, this is our country, we will come, we will not listen to you. I felt that I could not convey this message sitting in Mumbai. I should come here and tell people that, brother, I have come; you should come too," he said, emphasising that he couldn't send this message while being far away in Mumbai.

The actor also shared about his visit to Pahalgam on his Instagram handle. He posted a series of images documenting his journey from Mumbai to Srinagar.

The actor's photos highlighted empty flight seats, a solitary boarding pass, and an inspiring note from the flight crew.

In one post, he wrote, "Mumbai to Srinagar. The crew says they were running full. We need to fill them up again. Chaliye ji, Kashmir chalein," inviting people to return to Kashmir and support its recovery.

Upon arriving in Kashmir, Kulkarni shared a poignant image from Pahalgam, a region usually bustling with tourists, now eerily quiet.

The actor also captured the region's natural beauty, from the clear skies to peaceful streams, emphasising that the region's allure and tranquillity were still very much intact despite the attack.

He posted photos of local Kashmiris holding placards that read, "We condemn this attack," and others proudly waving the Indian flag.

His Instagram post included a Hindi poem and a set of hashtags, #ChaloKashmir, #Feet_in_Kashmir, #Kashmiriyat, #Love_Compassion, and #DefeatTerror, encouraging others to show solidarity and stand up to terrorism.

The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam took place at the Baisaran meadow, one of Kashmir's popular tourist spots.

The incident, which also left several others injured, is considered one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed.

