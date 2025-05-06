"This is pure artistic expression": Javed Akhtar leads launch of 'Goongoonalo', India's first artist-owned music platform

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : In what is being hailed as a watershed moment for Indian music, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar unveiled 'Goongoonalo', a groundbreaking digital platform created by and for artists.

Over 30 stalwarts from the Indian music industry attended the launch event, held at Studio Theatre, Jio World, BKC, Mumbai.

Founded by Javed Akhtar, music composer Shankar Mahadevan, and technologist Sridhar Ranganathan, with Sharli Singh as CEO, 'Goongoonalo' is India's first cultural and musical ecosystem wholly owned and operated by creators themselves.

It promises to be a vibrant space where music, poetry, and storytelling intersect, and where creative freedom is no longer a privilege but a right.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the platform, Javed Akhtar spoke withand said, "In films, we work on commissionwhat the director or producer wants, we deliver. But here, we have absolute freedom. We write what we want, compose what we feel. There are no approvals to seek. It is pure artistic expression."

He emphasised that 'Goongoonalo' gives creators independence from industry gatekeepers.

"Whatever we want to make, we will make and present to the world," he added, highlighting the shift from dependency to autonomy.

Akhtar also stressed the platform's commitment to nurturing new talent and said, "Every member has the right to introduce emerging singers, writers, or composers. In this way, fresh talent finds a real stage."

'Goongoonalo' will feature original compositions, unreleased works, exclusive content, interactive fan engagement, and collaborative opportunities across genres and languages.

Fans will be able to stream behind-the-scenes content, attend digital concerts, co-create with artists, and even participate in workshops.

As 'Goongoonalo' opens its doors to the public, Javed Akhtar declared May 5 a date to remember in Indian cultural history.

"This is just the beginning. The real impact of Goongoonalo will unfold in the years ahead," he said.

