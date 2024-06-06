"This is the toughest role of my career:" Kartik Aaryan on 'Chandu Champion'

New Delhi [India], June 6 : Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion', recently shared insights into the making of the highly anticipated biopic of athlete Murlikant Petkar.

During a media interaction, Kartik spoke about the immense challenges he faced while preparing for his role as Chandu in the film.

"For me, it was incredibly challenging and discomforting. Swimming and boxing were never something I imagined doing. Combining all these elements in one film was demanding, and I had to learn them all professionally because my opponents were all professionalswrestlers, swimmers, or real boxers. Matching their level was tough, so I worked really hard. This is the toughest role of my career," he said.

Speaking about the intensity of his preparation, Kartik said, "This has been a life-changing role for me, and I am genuinely proud of this film. I just hope that people come to the theaters to watch this film. And I believe, as I've said before, that this is the toughest film and role of my career. As you may have seen in the trailer, hard work is evident."

Directed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

Set to release on June 14, the film aims to engage audiences with its story of resilience and determination.

