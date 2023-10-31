'This Is Us' actor Milo Ventimiglia ties the knot with Jarah Mariano

Washington DC [US], October 31 : American actor Milo Ventimiglia secretly tied the knot with model Jarah Mariano, People reported.

The couple married in a discreet ceremony attended by family and close friends earlier this year.

Ventimiglia's romance with Mariano was made public in 2022 when the Instagram account Deuxmoi disclosed that they were dating.

The couple were holding bottles of champagne as they looked into each other's eyes in the shot, which was initially shared by @johannacyn.

Deuxmoi recently highlighted their courtship again in June 2023, with one fan inquiring whether they were married after Mariano was spotted sporting a big ole diamond ring and band.

Ventimiglia has been notoriously quiet about his romances, telling People in 2017 that he prefers to keep his personal life private because he values his profession.

"I try to minimize myself so people can see the character and can really dive into the work," he explained.

"I try and remain as anonymous and invisible as I can so it doesn't take away from the experience of the men that I play. I don't know how interesting my life is any more than anyone else's."

In another interview with People, Ventimiglia said, "I feel like there's a currency to your personal life and your performance, your acting, your work. If that personal life starts to outweigh what the work is, then your work suffers."

"Your actual performance suffers because the audience won't see the character, they'll see you. And then you're just playing yourself, but you're playing a version of yourself that's not yourself," he continued. "I have a life, but nobody needs to know about it. Because I'm just the same as anyone else."

But that doesn't mean he won't talk about what he's looking for in a mate.

Ventimiglia stated on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in February 2023 that he looked for "honesty, authenticity, and intellect" in a companion.

Ventimiglia also described himself in bed as "not wearing much." He later admitted to being a big cuddler, scoring himself a 20 on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the most cuddly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor