This is what Anupam Kher told Anil Kapoor after watching his series 'The Night Manager'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 : Actor Anil Kapoor's performance in web series 'The Night Manager' has left his close friend Anupam Kher in awe.

On Monday, Kher penned a praise-worthy note for Anil Kapoor, stating "as an actor You (Kapoor) are maturing as the rarest of rarest wine"

"Dearest @anilskapoor ! Finally finished watching #TheNightManager. Excellent show. Everybody has done so so well in every department. But you my friend may go back in time as for as physical appearance is concerned. But as an actor you are maturing as the rarest of rarest wine with every performance of yours. Loved your beautifully nuanced and powerful performance. Time to act together now. And give the world the bestest cocktail of acting. Hopefully! Jai Ho #KapoorSaab," he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvobYKIMZqp/?hl=en

Kher's gesture touched Anil's heart.

Reacting to it, Anil commented, "Even the rarest fine wine would be nothing without a connoisseur to appreciate it! It would be my honor and greatest joy to work with you @anupampkher."

The 'Night Manager' is a Hindi remake of the British television drama 'The Night Manager', which was based on John le Carre's novel of the same name. Aditya Roy Kapur plays the lead role of former intelligence officer Shaan Sengupta and Anil Kapoor essays the negative role of Shailendra Rungta.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl also feature in the web show.

In the coming months, Anil will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter'. The film will be released in theatres on January 25, 2024. Anil will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

On the other hand, Kher will be reuniting with director Neeraj Pandey for a new web series titled 'The Freelancer'. As per a statement, 'The Freelancer' is based on the book - A Ticket to Syria by Shirish Thorat. Neeraj Pandey serves as the creator and showrunner of the series. Bhav Dhulia is directing it. Mohit Raina is also a part of the project.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvoxyMdMpDs/?hl=en

Kher also recently announced his new project in which he will be seen portraying the role of the poet, philosopher, and essayist, Rabindranath Tagore. The makers will announce the name of the film on August 24. Apart from that, he will be next seen in director Anurag Basu's upcoming anthology film 'Metro...In Dino'.The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 29, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor