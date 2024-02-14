This is what Bad Bunny plans to work in if his music career didn't work out

Los Angeles [US], February 14 : Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has revealed what he might have done if he wasn't making huge tunes in the studio.

The Hollywood Reporter cited a recent interview for the cover of Interview Magazine where the 'I Like It' rapper revealed that if a music career hadn't worked out, he would've pursued culinary arts.

"I saw cooking as something creative because, sure, there are recipes, but there's also the opportunity to craft your own dishes, to create your own flavour," he said.

But Bad Bunny claimed that since he was a child, he has had a strong desire to create music.

"I actually dreamed so much about having this career," he said. "I'd come home from school and go straight to the computer, making beats and learning to record my own music. I'd sometimes say, 'Damn, if this isn't meant to be, I don't know what I'll do because I don't have another dream.'"

He also stated that he recognized he needed "to be a realist" in a competitive profession like music, so he acquired a job and pursued higher education while pursuing his aspirations.

"I wasn't going to go be lazy thinking that I'd get everything I wanted, so I went to college," the 'Me Porto Bonito' artist added.

"I had my job [bagging groceries at Econo] to at least pay for gas."

Bad Bunny's efforts certainly paid off. He had 12 top 10 Billboard Hot 100 songs, including 'Titi Me Pregunto,' 'Dakiti,' 'Mia,' and 'Moscow Mule.' The musician has also won three Grammys and seven Latin Grammy Awards.

He released his fifth studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Manana, in October last year.

