This is what Dia Mirza does when she gets 'first few hours off' after hectic shooting schedule

Mumbai, Nov 21 Actress Dia Mirza seems to be unwinding after hectic shooting schedules. The actress was recently seen on a nature expedition while sneaking in some time for herself from her shooting schedule.

Dia shared a few pictures of herself on her social media account wherein she was seen exploring nature and was out on a quick trek with her team. Mirza captioned the post as, “What is the first thing I do when I get my first few hours off after many loooooooong shoot days? #SeekNature #SunsetKeDivane In one picture the actress is seen clicking pictures of the mountains, while in another she is seen posing amidst the dense forest and scenic nature.

In another picture, Dia can be seen smiling with her team who accompanied her to the trek. On the work front, Dia recently wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming love story with Rahul Bhat.

The actress had also shared glimpses from the wrap-up celebration on her social media account. The production house too had announced the wrap-up on social media and also shared a series of photos and videos that showed the entire team celebrating together by cutting a cake. Sharing the post, Kovid Gupta Films wrote, “A WRAP of epic proportions! Thank you to our wonderful Actors, @diamirzaofficial and @itsrahulbhat, Director @kanwal.se, Producers @sanjay__gulati, @kovidgupta, and @amit.kumar.saxena, and incredible team members!”

The lead pair, Dia Mirza and Rahul Bhat, had reposted the images on their respective social media accounts. The photos featured the entire cast and crew of the film posing together for group pictures.

In one of the pictures, Dia can be seen smiling while posing alongside her co-star Rahul. In another video, both the actors along with the director, Kanwal Sethi, are seen cutting the cake.

For the uninitiated, Rahul Bhat and Dia Mirza joined forces for an untitled love story, helmed by Indian-German filmmaker and screenwriter Kanwal Sethi. The film is said to be a heartfelt and nuanced exploration of love and human emotions. The project marks the first collaboration between Dia and Rahul. The film is produced by Kovid Gupta.

Talking about Dia Mirza, the actress was recently seen in “Nadaaniyan”, which was released on Netflix on the 7th of March. The film starred Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor