This is what Jimmy Shergill has to say about ‘Choona’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 : Actor Jimmy Shergill is gearing up for the release of his comedy heist drama ‘Choona’.

A glimpse of his performance in ‘Choona’ trailer has garnered praise from the audience.

On receiving the audience’s love, Jimmy said, “The heartening reaction from the audience to the trailer has been nothing short of astounding. People accept my work with so much love and respect—it's a big warm hug from the universe. I am eagerly counting down the days until Choona's debut, so the audience can dive into the unique and interesting world of Shukla Ji!”

He added, "Shukla Ji, the character I portray in 'Choona,' is a bit of an enigma wrapped in layers of charisma. He's got power, but he's no cookie-cutter villain. You'll find yourself in the midst of emotions, drawn to his charm one moment and repelled by his shenanigans the next. Shukla Ji lives in that delicious gray area, neither all good nor all bad. It's this dance between light and darkness that makes him absolutely spellbinding and so multi-dimensional.”

Written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, 'Choona' also features Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Niharika Lyra Dutt in key roles.

'Choona' introduces a gripping narrative centred around the character of Shukla, a powerful and feared politician with numerous adversaries. Shukla’s unwavering belief in astrology and the precise alignment of stars is well-known.

The series will be out on Netflix on September 29.

