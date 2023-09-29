This is what Pavan Malhotra has to say about his role in Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : Actor Pavan Malhotra, who is gearing up for his upcoming survival drama ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ on Friday opened up about his role and experience of shooting for the film.

Talking to ANI, Pavan gave insight into his character, saying, “Before the shooting, I was not aware of this miners story. Gill Saab, the engineer, who was called Capsule Gill, was a man who saved his life and how his entire team rescued the miners and saved the lives of 57 miners and put his life at risk. The fact that he went underground and was the last man to come out after saving the miners. This story is about engineers and the role I am playing in the film is that of a capsule man. The capsule man is called to dig a hole through which a capsule is inserted. Through this, the trapped miners are rescued. I am delighted that the director and producers backed a story like this. The director had this script for a long time. The fact that Akshay said yes and the producer did likewise made sure that this project eventually happened.”

Actor Ravi Kishan, who is playing Bholaa, a miner, shared his experience.

"During the shoot, I experienced and realized how a miner stares at death from up close. This story is about those miners, who were trapped in 1989 and people around them thought they would not survive. I am playing Bholaa, a miner. I have never done such a role in my career.“

Starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 6.

Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai ‘Mission Ranignaj’ is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

Akshay earlier collaborated with director Tinu Suresh Desai for the crime thriller 'Rustom'. Parineeti Chopra will essay the role of the female lead in the film.

The film is based on the true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission.

Recently, the makers of unveiled the track ‘Jalsa 2.0’ which received a good response from the fans.

The lyrics are by Satinder Sartaaj who has also lent his voice to the song. Akshay and Parineeti were dressed in Punjabi attire. The duo can be seen performing Bhangra on catchy desi beats.

The film will coincide with Bhumi Pednekar’s next ‘Thank you for Coming’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor