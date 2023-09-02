This is what Pratik Gandhi has to say about 'Scam 2003'

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], September 2 : Actor Pratik Gandhi, who left everyone in awe with his performance in Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', is now cheering for the team of 'Scam 2003', which is a sequel to his series.

At the screening of 'Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story' in Mumbai on Friday night, Pratik expressed his excitement about the follow-up series.

Speaking to ANI, Pratik said, "We were all waiting for this day, everyone is happy. 'Scam 2003...' is taking the franchise ahead. As we saw in the trailer, this series will shed light on a massive scam. We are anxious about the public feedback to this series. I wish all the best to the cast and crew of this project."

'Scam 2003' revolves around Abdul Karim Telgi, the man allegedly behind the Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper scam. It is adapted from the Hindi book 'Reporter ki Diary', authored by journalist Sanjay Singh, who broke the story of the scam back in the day.

Hansal Mehta is only the showrunner this time, with the second installment directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

Sharing his excitement ahead of the release of the follow-up series, Mehta said, "I am very excited as people are loving our show. The work on 'Scam 2003' started before the release of Scam 1992. We were extremely motivated after the success of Scam 1992, The Harshad Mehta Story'," he said.

'Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story' is streaming on Sony LIV.

