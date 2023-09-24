This is what Richa Chadha did after watching SRK's 'Jawan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 : Actor Richa Chadha has often expressed her love and admiration for superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Ahead of the release of her 'Fukrey 3' film, Richa penned a note in which she talked about how she made a place for herself in the industry as an outsider just like Shah Rukh.

In the note, she also revealed that she passed by Mannat, especially after watching SRK's 'Jawan' with her husband Ali Fazal.

"Just feelin’ it… very few days to go for the release of Fukr3y, the most commercial, successful of the films I have been in! पेट में तितलियाँ🦋Not easy, being an outsider and making your way to people’s hearts on your own terms … this is as true for me as it is for all my co-stars @pankajtripathi @pulkitsamrat @oyemanjot @fukravarun @alifazal9," she wrote.

She added, "Love you all to pieces 🫶🏽❣️🌸Let there be love, let there be magic, let there be light🤌🏽.// On the beach… in my head, I was singing to @iamsrk … मेरे होठों के ग़ुलाब माँग ले 🎶🎵Made Ali drive me to Mannat at midnight after we watched Jawan, which I LOVED! Don’t believe it? Maine video liya hai… will share soon❣️🫀

Felt like Chandni in this white sari by @chameeandpalak , HMU by @harryrajput64 @glazoschool , camera @denyrajput @boomstastudio , styled by favourites @anishagandhi3 @rochelledsa 🫀#SRKsupremacy #SarinotSari #GivingYouABreakFromPromotionsToo #hashtagreadermuch 🤣."

Speaking of her 'Fukrey 3' film, it is all set to hit the theatres on September 28. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

