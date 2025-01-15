This is what Sandiip Sickand has to say about Ram Kapoor-Ekta Kapoor controversy

Mumbai, Jan 15 Ektaa Kapoor was recently in the news for slamming prominent television actor Ram Kapoor for his remark on the kissing scene in their TV show "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain". Actor and producer Sandiip Sickand recently shared his views on the controversy.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, he was quoted saying, "Well, honestly I am not aware of this. Obviously, I saw Ektaa's story. I had no idea who she was speaking about, and if you are telling me it is about Ram Kapoor, I don't know. I haven't seen any of his interviews recently. We worked together in 'Kasam Se' and I had a great experience working with Ram Kapoor, but I am sure Ektaa speaks when she has to, and whenever she talks, it is about a crucial agenda. So, I think you would have to ask her whom she is speaking about. I really have no idea."

Sandiip Sickand was also asked, "Do you think it is appropriate for actors to criticize their past work or decisions years later?"

To this, he replied, "I was not a part of 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain'. I did the show for about 2 to 3 months but when the consummation you are talking about took place I was not a part of the show. So, I really don't know. As I told you earlier, I haven't seen Ram Kapoor's interview. So, I have absolutely no idea. But if you speak to me on a generic basis, I feel that an actor's job is to act and that is what the actor should do. There is a producer, there is a director, there is a creative director, there is a dialogue writer, there is a story writer, they know their job, so let them do their work, and if you have accepted a show with somebody's conviction, then you need to believe that conviction all through. Then you need to just say that 'fine'. This is how we have done our shows. When we were in Bajali, Ektaa used to narrate a story and we used to buy into the story and say 'Oh! This is fantastic' and we used to fly with it. So, I think conviction is very important, and if as an actor you have placed your conviction in a producer's hand and you have said that 'Okay, I am taking the show, I love the role' then believe in the person all through."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor